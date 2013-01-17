SGS FY net hit by restructuring costs, cuts dividend

UPDATE 1-Louis Dreyfus sees recovery after two-year profit slide
* Dreyfus sees restructuring helping results in 2017 (Adds detail, bullet points)
ZURICH Jan 17 Testing and inspection company SGS said restructuring costs resulted in a one-off charge of 47 million Swiss francs in 2012, pushing full-year net profit below forecasts.
Net income at the company, whose activites range from testing toys to measuring emissions of power stations, rose 1.5 percent in the year to 556 million Swiss francs ($597.59 mln), short of forecasts for 573 million francs in a Reuters poll.
The group, which competes with France's Bureau Veritas and Britain's Intertek, said it would propose a dividend of 58 francs per share, lower than the 65 francs paid out last year.
* Dreyfus sees restructuring helping results in 2017 (Adds detail, bullet points)
April 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Shares up 1 pct (Releads with price being paid for licence plus inventory)