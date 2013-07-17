SGS might have to revisit 2014 goals due to weak Europe

GENEVA, July 17 The world's biggest testing and
inspection company SGS might have to revisit ambitious
targets for 2014 due to ongoing weakness in Europe, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
"With the slowdown in Europe, it's going to require some
serious thinking whether we can actually achieve that goal and
we have to revisit that with the board, probably towards the end
of the year," Chris Kirk told a news conference.
"When we looked originally at 2014 one of the premises on
which the plan was built was that there would be no economic
downturn, but guess what?"
SGS launched a strategic plan in 2010 to increase revenues
to 8 billion Swiss francs ($8.50 billion) by 2014 and achieve an
operating income of 1.6 billion and earnings per share of about
140 francs.
Earlier on Wednesday, SGS missed expectations for first-half
net profit, hit by a charge for restructuring as weak demand hit
its minerals services, sending its shares down.