SGS appoints Carla De Geyseleer as finance chief

ZURICH Aug 28 Swiss testing and inspection firm SGS said it has appointed Carla De Geyseleer as chief financial officer as of Nov. 15.

De Geyseleer, a Belgian citizen, is currently CFO of Vodafone Libertel B.V. in the Netherlands and previously worked with Ernst & Young in Belgium and DHL, SGS said in a statement on Thursday.

She succeeds Geraldine Matchett who left in July to become CFO at Royal DSM, a science company active in health, nutrition and materials. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
