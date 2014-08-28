SGS appoints Carla De Geyseleer as finance chief

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Aug 28 Swiss testing and inspection firm SGS said it has appointed Carla De Geyseleer as chief financial officer as of Nov. 15.
De Geyseleer, a Belgian citizen, is currently CFO of Vodafone Libertel B.V. in the Netherlands and previously worked with Ernst & Young in Belgium and DHL, SGS said in a statement on Thursday.
She succeeds Geraldine Matchett who left in July to become CFO at Royal DSM, a science company active in health, nutrition and materials. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.