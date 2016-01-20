SGS CEO says open to bigger acquisitions

Zodiac Aerospace rockets after Safran bid, European shares retreat
* Earnings lift Moneysupermarket, but Royal Mail down on results
ZURICH Jan 20 SGS SA is open to doing larger-scale acquisitions but its main focus is on smaller deals, the testing and inspection firm's chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We have not ruled out, if the opportunity comes in the right timing, in the right value, to go for a bigger acquisition," Frankie Ng said on a call with analysts for the group's full-year results. "But our main focus is really for the bolt-on ones."
Ng has been targeting small- and medium-sized companies to help SGS expand in new areas, including natural resources, automotive services, air emissions testing and disposal and transport of radioactive materials. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Earnings lift Moneysupermarket, but Royal Mail down on results
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she had had positive discussions with banks about the benefits of the City of London financial district.