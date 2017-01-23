SGS says 2016 profit 543 mln Sfr, announces 250 mln Sfr share buyback

(Alerts repeated to remove garbled alert sent due to technical
error)
ZURICH Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS
on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net
profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected
in the company's 2020 strategic plan.
The Swiss firm said 2016 profit attributable to equity
holders was 543 million Swiss francs ($544.4 million), compared
with the average forecast for 600 million francs in a Reuters
poll of nine analysts. SGS said it will recommend a dividend of
70 francs per share, compared to a poll estimate for 68.9
francs.
The company also announced a new share buyback programme of
up to 250 million francs, adding that further details would be
announced "in due time".
($1 = 0.9974 Swiss francs)
