MOVES-SGSS names Pascal Jacquemin country head for Germany

Oct 7 Societe Generale Securities Services
(SGSS), an arm of French financial services group Societe
Generale, said it had appointed Pascal Jacquemin its
country head for Germany and chief executive of SGSS Deutschland
KAG.
Jacquemin's appointment came into effect on Sept. 1, SGSS
said in a statement.
He replaces Frederic Barroyer, who will handle other
responsibilities within the group, SGSS said.
Based in Munich, Jacquemin reports to Bruno Prigent, the
global head of SGSS.
Jacquemin has been with SGSS since 1998, most recently as
the deputy head of its international department in Paris.
