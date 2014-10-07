MOVES-SGSS names Pascal Jacquemin country head for Germany

Oct 7 Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS), an arm of French financial services group Societe Generale, said it had appointed Pascal Jacquemin its country head for Germany and chief executive of SGSS Deutschland KAG.

Jacquemin's appointment came into effect on Sept. 1, SGSS said in a statement.

He replaces Frederic Barroyer, who will handle other responsibilities within the group, SGSS said.

Based in Munich, Jacquemin reports to Bruno Prigent, the global head of SGSS.

Jacquemin has been with SGSS since 1998, most recently as the deputy head of its international department in Paris.