U.S. CFTC grants SGX U.S. futures clients direct access

WASHINGTON Jan 22 The Commodity Futures Trading
Commission on Thursday granted the Singapore Exchange Ltd
the right to provide clients located in the United
States direct access to its derivatives trading platform.
The futures and swaps regulator said that Singapore Exchange
Derivatives Trading Limited (SGX-DT) had shown that the Monetary
Authority of Singapore's regulatory regime was comparable to
that exercised by the CFTC.
The so-called Order of Registration gave U.S.-based clients
direct access to SGX-DT's electronic trading systems for equity
index, interest rate, commodity and foreign exchange futures and
options contracts.
Separately, the CFTC said it had issued a similar order for
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad for its agricultural
commodity, interest rate and security index futures and option
contracts.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler)