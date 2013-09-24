COLUMN-"Jack Shafer's latest column is his absolute BEST! Ever!"

By Jack Shafer
Sept 24 New York Attorney General Eric T.
Schneiderman made Page One news yesterday, Sept. 23, in the New
York Times with his announcement that he had shaken down
$350,000 from 19 companies he had accused of violating "laws
against false advertising" and which "engaged in illegal and
deceptive business practices."
Schneiderman didn't call the $350,000 collected a
"shakedown" in his press release. Rather, he called it an
"agreement" with 19 New York firms in exchange for their promise
to stop flooding such websites as Yelp, Google Local, and
Citysearch with fake online consumer reviews. The fake reviews,
written for pay by freelancers both here and abroad, were
purchased for as little as $1 a pop, and sang the praises of a
charter bus company, a teeth-whitening emporium, a strip club,
and a hair-removal service, among other companies. Both
"reputation management" companies procuring the fake reviews and
companies that purchased the fake reviews entered into the
agreement with the attorney general.
That the reader reviews appearing in Yelp and Citysearch
pages might be as loaded as a pair of dice at a floating craps
game will not astonish anybody who has ever read those pages. On
more than one occasion, I have struggled to find a single
trustworthy review beneath a restaurant or services listing. The
positive reviews always read too positive, as if composed by
somebody with a neurotransmitter imbalance, and too many of the
negative reviews seem animated by some vile but unnamed
transgression committed by the proprietor. Had the attorney
general's investigators desired to perform a useful public
service, they would have found the honest reviews on consumer
referral sites and marked those pages with a yellow highlighter.
Of course, honest Yelp reviews can be as potentially
dangerous to the well-being of consumers as dishonest ones
produced for pay. Let's say some tongueless fool fancies himself
a connoisseur of Mexican food, starts contributing his rave
views of this cantina and that taqueria to Yelp, and readers
start following his advice. Perhaps I go too far to describe an
incorrect opinion stated forcefully a fraud, but surely the
consumer damage done by the misinformed online reviewers equals
or surpasses the consumer damage done by the paid writers of
fake reviews. Where is the New York attorney general when you
need him to exterminate that class of fraud?
If Attorney General Schneiderman were serious about stamping
out the "large-scale, intentional deceit across the Internet"
that he claims to be investigating, he'd look into the
"sponsored content" racket (aka, "native advertising"), in which
online publishers accept money from advertising clients
(Logitech, Scientology, Coca-Cola, Dell, et al.) to dress up
advertising messages in the cloth and stitching of editorial
content. These pages are easily larger-scale and more
intentionally deceitful than any of the scams described in
Schneiderman's press release.
Casting his net further, Schneiderman could consider
checking in with the authors of book reviews, movie reviews,
restaurant reviews, and product reviews, and the editors who pay
them. Editors have been known to exert influence to coax a
positive or negative review out of a writer, or to throttle back
negativity. Also deserving space on his investigative agenda is
the dust-jacket blurb, the most deceitful practice in publishing
in which book authors and editors solicit positive endorsements
from other authors (and notables) for display on their book
cover. In many cases, the blurbs are payback for some favor the
book author has performed in the past or an exercise in
"logrolling," that is, a debt incurred by the author that can
only be repaid by scribbling an equally sparkling blurb for the
blurber's next book.
Schneiderman mustn't neglect the product endorsement
industry. Do those celebrity endorsers really love the product
or service as much as they say they do? Or are celebrity
endorsers just saying those nice things for the money, like
Yelp's paid reviewers working in Bangladesh, the Philippines,
and Eastern Europe, whom the attorney general's squad uncovered
in their sleuthing? Or what about the political endorsements
vanquished candidates toss at their former opponents, especially
after a bitter squabble of a campaign? Are these endorsements,
which often come with a promise by the victor to help the loser
retire his campaign debts, not deceitful, dishonest, and
fraudulent, too?
It's ridiculous to think the office of the New York attorney
general - or the entire People's Liberation Army surfing the Web
24 hours a day - can possibly police the billions of user
reviews running on Yelp and other similar sites. What burns the
AG, I think, is the delightful excess of speech produced by the
Web, which makes pitiful his modern exercises in enforcement.
Back in the old days, a fraudulent advertising statement placed
on a billboard or printed in a newspaper was easily tracked down
and detained. But the Web makes a mockery of a cop who wishes to
walk the Yelp beat.
The crime of fake reviews on Yelp - if you want to consider
it a crime - does less long-term damage to consumers than it
does to Yelp, whose reputation declines almost every time I read
the reviews on one of its pages. Fake reviews on Yelp, properly
considered, are Yelp's problem, not the state of New York's. Let
the Yelp people clean up the sewer. And the attorney general?
Aren't there any genuine crimes in the state for him to
investigate?