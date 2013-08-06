COLUMN - Jeff Bezos is an owner who knows how to deliver

By Jack Shafer
Aug 6 As the American newspaper business began
its red-ink slide in the late 2000s, I fully expected a
billionaire to rescue the financially struggling Washington
Post. But I never thought its savior would be Amazon founder
Jeff Bezos, who purchased the paper today for $250 million.
I put my money on Michael R. Bloomberg's money, in a July
2012 column titled "How Bloomberg can still run Washington"
because he seemed like such a logical buyer. Unlike Bezos,
Bloomberg already owned a media empire comprised of a news
service, a cable channel, a weekly magazine, and more. Unlike
Bezos, Bloomberg had toyed in semi-public with the idea of
buying either the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, or
the Financial Times. Unlike the 49-year-old Bezos, who has been
building spaceships and an eternal clock with his mad money, the
aging (71 years old) Bloomberg seemed to need one last great
gesture in his career before called to paradise. He wasn't ever
going to be president, a campaign he had gamed out. As for
running the World Bank, a job Bloomberg was reportedly shopped
to fill, well, that would be a step down from Emperor of New
York City.
My matchmaking ploy failed. Washington Post Co. CEO Donald
E. Graham, whose family owns a controlling interest in the
company that owns the paper, humorously rebuffed my proposal in
a tart email. Bloomberg didn't knock on my door offering to pay
me a finder's fee. My idea was completely forgotten-even by
me!-until today.
How could I have missed Bezos as a candidate for ownership?
Bezos has the means. He is worth $25.2 billion to Michael
Bloomberg's $27 billion. Buying and operating the money-losing
Post-its newspaper division lost $49.3 million in the first six
months of this year-wouldn't scare him. To paraphrase Charles
Foster Kane, Bezos could absorb $100 million a year losses for
250 years before going broke.
Bezos's politics aren't that different from Graham's. To
cherry-pick a conceit from my summer 2012 column, Graham and
Bloomberg are "beyondists," David Brooks's clever term for
people whose politics appear to be centrist but strive to occupy
a political space beyond left and right.
Bezos's non-doctrinaire, fluid politics make him a kind of
West Coast beyondist, and as such an acceptable owner for
Graham, who has resisted political labeling throughout his
career. Although the libertarian movement claims Bezos as one of
its own and he runs his company as free of government influence
as he can, the political donations made by the Amazon PAC mark
Bezos as a very practical beyondist: He contributes to both
parties almost equally.
In acquiring the Washington Post, Bezos enters a business
that is not radically different from the ones he already owns.
Reporters and editors like to think their literary arts are
central to newspapering. But it's better to think of a newspaper
as a coordination problem that manufacturing and distribution
solves daily: Copy, art, and advertising is beamed from newsroom
to printing plant, bundled newspapers flow from the plant to
trucks, are transferred to carriers, and are delivered to your
front door. Nobody knows more about deadline deliveries and
distribution than Bezos's Amazon, which has spoiled several
nations with its reliable service.
I can't imagine what plans Bezos has for the print edition
of the paper - if I did, I'd be worth $25.2 billion - but I'm
confident that he will maximize the value of the existing Post
delivery system in novel ways. It would not surprise me to see
him use the Post network of trucks and carriers to enter the
local delivery business as a pilot project. Obviously, he's
learned a lot from same-day delivery he could share with the
paper.
Although most of us think of Amazon as a retailer, the
computer sector has long regarded it as a tech company,
competing with IBM, Microsoft, Google, and others as a seller of
"cloud" computing power through its Amazon Web Services
subsidiary.
It's also a computer devices company, via its Kindle
readers. The sort of computer resources and ingenuity Bezos can
bring to the Post - or more properly the washingtonpost.com -
rival that of almost every other regional purveyor of news,
entertainment, communications, and advertising. Any competing
web property, cable systems, mobile phone system, or
broadcasting operation in the Washington area should be on
notice. Bezos means to use this foothold to go after the most
lucrative parts of your businesses in the one of the richest
corners of the country. He'll spend you to death.
The sale to Bezos echoes the Post's last sale, which came in
1933, when Don Graham's grandfather, Eugene Meyer, won the paper
in a June 1 auction on the steps of the Washington Post building
after his lawyer bid $825,000. (One appraiser had estimated its
assets as being worth $100,000 at most.)
For his money, Meyer was mostly buying the name for a money
losing operation. For his $250 million, Bezos is mostly buying a
money-losing operation. Like Bezos, Meyer had immense resources.
His stock in Allied Chemical alone was worth about $650 million
in today's money, and it paid dividends. And like Bezos
(apparently) he was willing to lose money in the short term to
eventually make money. It wasn't until 1954, when Meyer bought
another paper and merged it with his, that the Post was
financially successful. "The real significance of this event,"
Meyer told a friend, "is that it makes the paper safe for
Donnie." Don Graham was eight years old at the time.
I'm certain that the safety of the paper and its
continuation as a journalistic force was paramount in Graham's
mind as he arranged its sale. In Bezos the Post has a guardian
whose treasure chest may never empty. As for what sort of
journalism the Bezos Post will produce, my crystal ball has no
answers.