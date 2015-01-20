BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
Jan 20 Shake Shack Inc IPO-SHAK.N, a burger chain that grew out of a hot dog stand in New York's Madison Square Park, said it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $14-$16 per share, valuing the company at up to $568 million.
The offering of 5 million class A shares is expected to raise up to $80 million, according to a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1ztnm4S) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.