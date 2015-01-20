Burger chain Shake Shack expects IPO to be priced at $14-$16/share

Jan 20 Shake Shack Inc IPO-SHAK.N, a burger chain that grew out of a hot dog stand in New York's Madison Square Park, said it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $14-$16 per share, valuing the company at up to $568 million.

The offering of 5 million class A shares is expected to raise up to $80 million, according to a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1ztnm4S) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)