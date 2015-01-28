UPDATE 1-Shake Shack now expects IPO to be priced higher at $17-$19/share

(Adds details, background)
Jan 28 Burger chain Shake Shack Inc now
expects its initial public offering to be priced at $17-$19 per
share, up from $14-$16 expected earlier, valuing the company at
up to $674.5 million.
The offering of 5 million Class A shares is expected to
raise about $95 million, Shake Shack said in a regulatory filing
on Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/1uAgThX)
The company, which grew out of a hot dog stand in New York's
Madison Square Park, is known for its Shackburgers, flat-top hot
dogs and eponymous milkshakes and has developed a cult following
since it was founded by restaurateur Daniel Meyer in 2001.
Private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP is Shake
Shack's largest shareholder with 26 percent of its common stock.
Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group LLC owns 21 percent
of Shake Shack, while employee-owned hedge fund sponsor Select
Equity Group LP holds 12.3 percent.
The New York-based burger chain has 63 outlets, including 36
in the United States. The company's international outlets
include those in Dubai, Istanbul, London and Kuwait.
Shake Shack's offering follows a string of successful IPOs
by casual dining chains last year, including Habit Restaurants
Inc, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc and Zoe's
Kitchen Inc.
U.S. IPOs, which have been on a tear since 2013, raised more
than $93 billion last year, the most since 2000.
Shake Shack's shares, which are scheduled to be priced on
Thursday after the market closes, are expected to start trading
on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
"SHAK".
J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are among the lead
underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and
Kirti Pandey)