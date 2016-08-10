Shake Shack restaurant sales disappoint, stock drops

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities announces 10 percent dividend increase
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Shake Shack Inc, known for indulgent antibiotic-free hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custard shakes, on Wednesday reported a weaker-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants.
Shares in the company tumbled 9 percent to $37.20 in extended trading after the chain said closely watched same-restaurant sales were up 4.5 percent during the second quarter. Analysts had expected a 5.4 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Traffic to U.S. fast-food chains has been weak due in part to competition from grocery stores, which have been raising food prices at a slower pace than restaurants.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team defended his nominee for health and human services (HHS) secretary, Tom Price, from charges that he bought shares in a company days before introducing legislation that would have benefited the firm.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.