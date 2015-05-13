UPDATE 2-Higher prices help Shake Shack post unexpected profit

* Q1 sales jump 56 pct

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

May 13 Hamburger chain Shake Shack Inc reported a surprise quarterly profit, as they raised prices for their hormone- and antibiotic-free burgers, popular with increasingly health-conscious U.S. customers.

The company, which also reported better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter, raised its full-year revenue forecast, sending its shares up nearly 10 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Shake Shack, known for its rich milkshakes and crinkle fries, has carved out a niche for itself by offering fresher, better quality food, for which diners are willing to pay more.

A meal for two at a Shake Shack restaurant costs about $30, considerably more than a meal at fast-food chains such as McDonald's Corp.

Same-restaurant sales rose 11.7 percent in the first quarter ended April 1, Shake Shack said, more than double the 5.1 percent rise analysts on average were expecting, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Still, the company does not expect this sales momentum to be sustainable through 2015 as food and paper costs rise in the remainder of 2015, mainly due to higher beef costs, Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Uttz said on a post-earnings call.

Beef prices, already at a record high, are likely to climb higher in the United States in the summer, as imports from Australia and New Zealand dwindle.

Other U.S. restaurant chains such as Carrols Restaurant Group and Good Times Restaurants Inc have also said they expect costs to rise due to higher beef prices.

Shake Shack raised its full-year revenue forecast to $161 million-$165 million from $159 million-$163 million.

On an adjusted basis, Shake Shack earned 4 cents per share in the first quarter. Analysts were expecting a loss of 3 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 56 percent to $37.8 million, beating the average estimate of $33.9 million.

Shake Shack's shares closed at $68.36 on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock has risen 49 percent since its debut on Jan. 30.

(Additional reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Sayantani Ghosh)