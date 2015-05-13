UPDATE 2-Higher prices help Shake Shack post unexpected profit

* Q1 sales jump 56 pct
* Q1 same-restuarant sales growth 11.7 pct vs est. 5.1 pct
* Company raises FY 2015 revenue forecast
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 13 Hamburger chain Shake Shack Inc
reported a surprise quarterly profit, as they raised prices for
their hormone- and antibiotic-free burgers, popular with
increasingly health-conscious U.S. customers.
The company, which also reported better-than-expected
revenue for the first quarter, raised its full-year revenue
forecast, sending its shares up nearly 10 percent in after-hours
trading on Wednesday.
Shake Shack, known for its rich milkshakes and crinkle
fries, has carved out a niche for itself by offering fresher,
better quality food, for which diners are willing to pay more.
A meal for two at a Shake Shack restaurant costs about $30,
considerably more than a meal at fast-food chains such as
McDonald's Corp.
Same-restaurant sales rose 11.7 percent in the first quarter
ended April 1, Shake Shack said, more than double the 5.1
percent rise analysts on average were expecting, according to
research firm Consensus Metrix.
Still, the company does not expect this sales momentum to be
sustainable through 2015 as food and paper costs rise in the
remainder of 2015, mainly due to higher beef costs, Chief
Financial Officer Jeffrey Uttz said on a post-earnings call.
Beef prices, already at a record high, are likely to climb
higher in the United States in the summer, as imports from
Australia and New Zealand dwindle.
Other U.S. restaurant chains such as Carrols Restaurant
Group and Good Times Restaurants Inc have also
said they expect costs to rise due to higher beef prices.
Shake Shack raised its full-year revenue forecast to $161
million-$165 million from $159 million-$163 million.
On an adjusted basis, Shake Shack earned 4 cents per share
in the first quarter. Analysts were expecting a loss of 3 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 56 percent to $37.8 million, beating the
average estimate of $33.9 million.
Shake Shack's shares closed at $68.36 on the New York Stock
Exchange. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock has risen 49
percent since its debut on Jan. 30.
