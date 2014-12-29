版本:
Fast food restaurant chain Shake Shack files for IPO

Dec 29 Fast food restaurant chain Shake Shack Inc has filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock with a nominal fundraising target of $100 million.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are among the major underwriters for the IPO, according to Shake Shack's preliminary prospectus. (1.usa.gov/1teiklp)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
