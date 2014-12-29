Fast food restaurant chain Shake Shack files for IPO

Dec 29 Fast food restaurant chain Shake Shack
Inc has filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public
offering of common stock with a nominal fundraising target of
$100 million.
J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are among the
major underwriters for the IPO, according to Shake Shack's
preliminary prospectus. (1.usa.gov/1teiklp)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)