UPDATE 1-Whiting says Bakken well costs to drop

* Costs to drop to $6.5 million per well - CEO
* Three new sand mines to come online by 2012
* Bakken drilling days reduced to 16
NEW YORK, Dec 7 Well drilling and completion
costs in North Dakota's Bakken prospect will likely drop in the
coming years because of better design, new drilling technology
and new sand mines, an executive with Whiting Petroleum
said on Wednesday.
The cost of new wells will drop from the current $8.3
million per well to $7.3 million and later to $6.5 million,
James Volker, CEO of Whiting, one of the major exploration
companies operating in the Bakken, said in an address to a
Wells Fargo conference.
This is down from the $10 million Whiting spent on each
well when it started drilling in Bakken's Sanish Fields, he
added.
Volker said his company has reduced the number of drilling
days in a Bakken well, which boosted cost reductions.
"We drill wells on paper," he said referring to gains made
during the design phase.
Analysts say it now takes 15 to 16 days to drill a well in
the Bakken prospect, half as long as it took a year ago.
Bakken costs had escalated in recent months due to a
shortage of the sand which is used in the hydraulic fracturing
process to keep well fractures, or fracks, open.
Regional suppliers say the cost of sand has doubled in
recent months to 40 cents per ton.
This is a problem Volker says is nearing its end as he
expects three major sand operations to come online in the
region by the end of 2012.
The Bakken shale prsopect pushed North Dakota's oil
production above 464,000 barrels per day in September.