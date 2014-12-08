RPT-COLUMN-Watching for a drilling slowdown in North Dakota: Kemp

(Repeats column with no changes to text. John Kemp is a Reuters
By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 8 In the next few months, everyone
in the oil market will be intently watching the volume of new
drilling activity in the shale plays of the United States for
any signs of a slowdown in response to the fall in oil prices.
There are more than a dozen major shale plays in production.
But just three account for almost all the rise in oil output
since 2009 and nearly two thirds of all rigs in operation: the
combined Bakken/Three Forks in North Dakota and the Eagle Ford
and Permian in Texas.
These three are the most mature plays and least likely to be
affected by the decline in prices. Marginal plays are more
likely to bear the brunt of any decline in drilling activity.
Nonetheless, the big three account for so much of the shale boom
that any slowdown will have to encompass them.
Fortunately, drilling activity in North Dakota can be
tracked in real time. North Dakota's Department of Mineral
Resources (DMR), which regulates oil and gas drilling in the
state, publishes comprehensive data on drilling permits in its
Daily Activity Report, a monthly summary entitled the Director's
Cut, as well as a daily list of rigs operating in the state, all
on its website (www.dmr.nd.gov).
The department also publishes comprehensive monthly data on
the number of wells and their daily output. In addition, public
data is available on prices that Bakken producers are able to
realise for their crude from buyers such as Plains Marketing,
which posts standardised buying prices on its website
(www.paalp.com), as well as from the DMR.
With all this information, it is possible to establish an
accurate baseline for the amount of drilling activity in the
state before the price slide and how drilling activity responds
to lower prices.
A Reuters' chartbook on "Benchmarking the Bakken", which
shows the most important statistics and time series, can be
downloaded here: link.reuters.com/nuc63w.
NO DRILLING SLOWDOWN YET
The first point to note is that while oil prices have been
falling since mid-June, the volume of drilling activity, as
measured by applications for new permits, has shown no sign of
slowing so far.
In October, exploration and production companies filed for
permits to drill 328 new wells, the second-highest number on
record. In the weeks since then, there has been no clear
evidence of a slowdown, according to the daily lists published
by DMR.
The sharp drop in prices should eventually feed through into
less drilling and slower output growth, but there is no sign of
that happening yet.
Prices will affect drilling only with a lag, since most rigs
are contracted weeks and months in advance and are likely to
continue operating until their current work programmes are
complete.
Once the current drilling programmes are complete, however,
exploration and production companies are likely to contract for
much smaller ones in future if prices do not rise.
Continental Resources, one of the biggest and most
long established producers in the Bakken, announced in November
that it would maintain its current level of drilling activity
and defer planned increases in 2015, implying a $600 million
reduction in the previously forecast capital spending.
But much deeper cuts will be necessary by some firms if
production growth is to slow and be brought back into line with
lacklustre demand.
IDENTIFYING PRICE THRESHOLD
Bakken producers receive far lower prices for their output
than international benchmarks such as Brent or domestic markers
such as WTI, reflecting the cost of transporting the crude from
the remote north plains to refining centres as well as
restrictions on exporting it, which limit marketing
opportunities.
In November, the Plains Marketing posted price for Williston
Basin Sweet averaged under $59 per barrel, compared with a
posted price of $72 for WTI and Brent futures of almost $80.
Substantial discounts of $10-$20 to WTI, and even more to
Brent, have been the norm for the past five years. Between 2011
and 2013 even larger discounts were common, but the discounts
have narrowed this year, mostly as a result of improved pipeline
and railroad takeaway capacity.
The narrowing discounts have cushioned Bakken producers
against some of the drop in international prices. For example,
Brent prices have fallen $57 from $125 in March 2012 to less
than $70 currently, while Williston Basin Sweet is down $26 from
$76 to $50 over the same period.
Nonetheless, there are limits to how far discount
compression can protect Bakken producers from the impact of
lower international prices. At around $50 per barrel, Williston
Sweet Crude posted prices are now at the lowest level since the
first half of 2009.
POSSIBLE PARALLELS WITH 2008/09
Between June and December 2008, Williston posted prices
slumped from $118 to just $17, and they did not recover above
$50 until June 2009.
The price crash temporarily slowed the rate of drilling and
even resulted in a reduction in oil output, according to the
DMR. Both effects lasted just a few months. But even after
production growth resumed, it was at a much slower rate for the
rest of 2009, before accelerating in 2010.
It is not clear whether the events of 2008 and 2009 provide
a useful guide to what may happen if Bakken prices remain at
current levels.
First, prices in 2008-2009 fell much further and faster than
they have done in the last five months, creating a much bigger
shock for the industry. The current downturn is milder by
comparison.
Second, 2008/09 was not just an energy crisis but a banking
and financial crisis as well. Credit markets ceased to function.
Many commentators believed the economy was on the brink of a new
depression. In that respect, the crisis of 2008/09 far exceeds
anything that the shale industry is experiencing at the moment.
Third, the Bakken shale play has become more mature in the
past five years. The extent and quality of the resource is
better understood. Infill drilling has largely replaced
wildcatting. Drilling techniques have been improved and
streamlined. In theory, drillers should be able to break even at
much lower prices in 2014 than they needed in 2008/09.
Fourth, lower prices can be expected to stimulate
cost-cutting and even more efficiency.
In practice, it is impossible to identify the breakeven
threshold for shale producers in advance with certainty, though
with Williston Basin posted prices sub-$50 it is likely to be
quite close now.
If Bakken prices remain stuck at $50 for six months,
production growth is likely to slow, even if output does not
actually fall.
