COLUMN-Sceptics are wrong to bet against shale expansion: Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON Oct 17 Sceptics are too quick to dismiss the potential expansion of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing to other shale areas in the United States and around the world.

Based on early setbacks and the slow rate of progress outside Bakken and Eagle Ford, they doubt whether the revolution can be replicated. But shale entrepreneurs are investing heavily to prove them wrong.

So far, the North American shale revolution has been confined to two states, Texas and North Dakota, at least as far as oil is concerned.

U.S. crude output has jumped by 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) since 2008, the biggest five-year increase since 1970 and the fastest two-year increase in history (Chart 1).

But Texas, where production is up 1.469 million bpd, and North Dakota, where production has risen 671,000 bpd, account for virtually all the increase (Chart 2).

Other states including Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Kansas have achieved marginal production increases totalling 400,000 bpd, but the rise has been offset by falling output from California, Alaska and offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (Chart 3).