RPT-COLUMN-Shale plays reduce political risk: Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON, July 22 Shale plays are ideal for oil
and gas companies that need to limit risk in countries with a
history of political and economic instability and poor respect
for private property.
The ability to manage political risk, coupled with a world
class resource, explains why international oil firms are showing
strong interest in the shale resources of Argentina's Neuquen
basin, despite the country's record of political and economic
unrest, serial default, and expropriation of foreign property.
The cash flow profile of a shale play like Neuquen makes it
far less dangerous than a megaproject like Kashagan in the
Caspian Sea or a deep water play off the coast of Brazil, Russia
or Mozambique.
In general, political and economic risks are maximised when
there is a long timeline between the commitment of capital to
the project, recovering the costs from production revenues, and
finally securing an appropriate return for investors.
The longer the delay between capital commitment and payback,
the more time there is for the external political and economic
environment to change in ways which are unfavourable to the
project.
For a complex megaproject, like Kashagan, investors can be
forced to wait years, even decades, before seeing a positive
return. But for a shale project, the breakeven period on a well
is shorter, and can be as little as 12-18 months.
FASTER PAYBACK PERIOD
Shale plays generally involve drilling hundreds or even
thousands of wells to drain oil and gas from a continuous
deposit extending over thousands of square miles, rather than
sinking just a small number of wells into a discrete oil or gas
accumulation.
Because shale wells involve horizontal drilling and
hydraulic fracturing, they are more expensive than comparable
conventional wells on land, but still much cheaper than wells
drilled in deep or ultra-deep water offshore - often in high
pressure and high temperature formations requiring expensive
specialist engineering solutions.
Shale wells tend to have front-loaded production profiles,
with high initial flow rates and then a steep decline. While
this is sometimes portrayed as a problem, investors prefer high
initial production because it ensures costs are recovered
faster.
Moreover, high initial production is often associated with a
larger ultimate volume recovered over the well's lifetime, which
is also favourable to the economics of shale drilling. Investors
get more money back overall and a higher proportion of the
payments arise in the early years.
SCALEABLE DEVELOPMENT
Unlike a conventional oil field, shale plays can be scaled
up or down more quickly in response to changing perceptions
about risk and return. If the political environment becomes less
favourable, the drilling programme can be halted or scaled back.
In that sense, the capital commitment required by a shale play
is less "lumpy" and therefore less risky.
Oil and gas projects are subject to a well-defined political
risk cycle, commonly called the "obsolescing bargain". To
attract foreign investment and technical expertise into a new
and high-risk play, the host government will usually offer
attractive terms.
But once the initial investment is in place and the project
enters the production phase, there is a strong incentive to
revise the terms of the project to increase government revenues
and reduce the share remaining for investors.
The problem of changing fiscal terms and obsolescing
bargains has been well explained by Daniel Johnson
("International petroleum fiscal systems" 1994) and Peter Nolan
("The state's choice of oil company: risk management and the
frontier of the petroleum industry" 2012).
The bigger the project, and the more lumpy the upfront
capital investment required, the greater the temptation to
revise the terms subsequently. But shale plays require
continuous investment in the drilling of new wells, so the terms
need to remain favourable or drilling will stop.
Shale plays therefore align the financial interests of the
drilling firms and host government more closely than a
conventional field or a megaproject.
Shale investments are not entirely without risk. There are
still upfront capital costs for seismic surveying and acquiring
experience with drilling in the play. Drilling firms must bore
dozens or even hundreds of wells before they acquire the
necessary know-how to exploit the play efficiently, which
represents a sunk investment.
But the upfront costs associated with developing a shale
play can be measured in the hundreds of millions of dollars, not
the billions associated with many frontier conventional
projects, or the tens of billions spent on Kashagan.
For a large international oil company like Chevron,
which is active in Neuquen and able to spread investment risks
across a broad portfolio of projects, shale offers an attractive
balance of risk and reward.
Even for smaller independent oil and gas producers, the
risks involved in developing foreign shale plays may be
manageable in a way that a developing a large complex
conventional project might not be.
(Editing by David Evans)