COLUMN-Oklahoma is next destination for shale revolution: Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON Oct 18 Oklahoma is emerging as the next big shale oil play, with production growing faster than in any other U.S. state apart from Texas and North Dakota.

Thanks in big part to shale, the state's oil output in May, June and July hit the highest level since January 1990.

Oil output has doubled since the start of 2010, from 160,000 to 320,000 barrels per day, and is showing the sort of exponential growth that characterised other big shale plays (Charts 1 and 2).

Like Texas and North Dakota, Oklahoma is an old, established oil- and gas-producing state. The state has produced more than 15 billion barrels of oil since 1900, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission and the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC), which regulates the industry.

In 2009, the state's landscape was punctured by more than 32,000 oil wells, almost 9 percent of the U.S. total. Only Texas (with 142,000 wells) and California (with 49,000) had more.

Conventional crude output has been declining continuously since the mid-1980s owing to falling pressure in the oilfields and lack of investment.

But since 2005, output has started to rise again, as investment, drilling and workovers have risen in response to increased oil prices.

More recently, the increase in output has accelerated, as exploration and production firms begin to drill into the enormous Woodford shale formation that lies underneath large parts of the state.