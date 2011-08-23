UPDATE 1-Shanda Games Q2 sales jump on strong demand for games

(Follows alerts)
* Q2 sales rise 19 pct to $204 mln
* Q2 earnings 17 cents per ADS
* Shares rise 6 percent in extended trade
Aug 23 Chinese Internet video games maker Shanda
Games posted a jump in quarterly sales helped by strong
demand for its massively multi-player online role-playing games
(MMORPGs).
The company said it continues work at expanding the focus of
its business to include the introduction of "social and mobile
games" through a broad range of mobile devices and social
networking sites.
Shanda Games, once a leader in China's online games market,
is trying to regain the market share it lost over the last year
to Tencent Holdings and NetEase.com .
For the second quarter the company, known for games such as
"Mir 2" and "Woool," posted a net income of $47.2 million, or 17
cents per American Depositary Shares (ADS) -- nearly flat
compared with the year-ago period.
Excluding special items, the online game developer, earned
20 cents per ADS, it said in a statement.
Quarterly sales jumped 19 percent to $204 million, helped by
a 17 percent rise in sales of MMORPGs, which came in at $180.1
million and made up nearly 90 percent of total sales.
Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of 17 cents
per ADS, on sales of $200.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which have lost about a third of
their value over the last three months, were up at $5.18, in
extended trade. They closed at $4.88 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)