Shanda agrees to go private in a deal valued at $1.9 billion

April 3 Chinese online game developer Shanda
Games Ltd said that it has agreed to be taken private
by Capitalhold Ltd and its unit Capitalcorp Ltd in a deal valued
at $1.9 billion.
Capitalhold will pay $3.55 per ordinary share and $7.10 per
American Depositary Share for Shanda, which is at a premium of
46.5 percent to Shanda's 30-day average trading price.
In September private equity firms Carlyle Group, and
Fountainvest Partners pulled out of the consortium backing the
bid to buy Shanda Games, raising doubts over the future of an up
to $850 million leveraged buyout loan which was being raised
from banks to back the buyout.
China online game developer Perfect World Co Ltd
and China-focused private equity firm Primavera Capital also
exited the consortium.
In a year long saga, Shanda Games first received a buy-out
offer in January last year by Shanda Interactive Entertainment
Ltd and an affiliate of Primavera.
The two had offered $6.90 per American depositary share to
buy the company, valuing it at $1.9 billion.
Shanda said it will merge with Capitalcorp upon going
private and function as a wholly owned independent unit of
Capitalhold.
The consortium of buyers intends to fund the transaction
through cash contributions from Zhengjun Investment, Ningxia
Silkroad, Zhongrong Legend.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2015.
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as U.S. legal advisor
and Global Law Office is serving as PRC legal advisor to Shanda
Games.
