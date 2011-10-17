版本:
2011年 10月 17日

UPDATE 1-Shanda Interactive gets $2.33 bln offer from CEO

Oct 17 Chinese Internet firm Shanda Interactive said it received a cash buyout offer of about $2.33 billion from its chief executive and key shareholder Tianqiao Chen.

The offer values Shanda at $41.35 per American Depositary Share, or $20.675 per ordinary share in cash, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at $33.48 on Friday on Nasdaq.

Chen, his wife Qianqian Luo, who is a non-executive director, and his brother and Shanda's Chief Operating Officer Danian Chen together control about 68.4 percent of the company, excluding options, as of Sept. 30. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

