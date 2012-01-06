UPDATE 1-Shandong Heavy to buy Ferretti in $500 mln deal - sources

HONG KONG Jan 6 Chinese machinery maker
Shandong Heavy Industry Group is set to buy a controlling stake
in debt-laden Italian yachtmaker Ferretti in a deal worth about
$500 million, sources close to the deal said on Friday.
The deal is expected to be signed on Tuesday in Jinan,
capital of China's eastern Shandong province, they told Reuters.
"The size of the deal is close to $500 million," said a
source, who asked not be identified as he was not authorised to
discuss the deal with the media.
The Chinese government has said it wants companies to
acquire top global brands as a short cut to improving their
reputations.
Automaker Geely bought Ford Motor Co's Volvo car unit
in 2010 and Lenovo Group Ltd purchased International
Business Machines Corp's personal computer business in
2004.
Ferretti, which owns the Pershing, Riva and Ferretti Yachts
brands, last year signed a non-binding memorandum of
understanding with Shandong Heavy for a joint venture, with the
aim of developing a partnership to design and sell motor yachts
in greater China and other emerging markets.
Shandong Heavy would evaluate the possibility of making a
cash investment in the group, Ferretti said in July.
Shandong Heavy, which makes construction and agricultural
machinery, is the ultimate parent of Hong Kong and
Shenzhen-listed diesel engine maker Weichai Power Co Ltd
.
The sources declined to disclose exact terms of the deal.
The Financial Times reported last month that Royal Bank of
Scotland Plc, Oaktree Capital Management LP
and Strategic Value Partners were among lenders that had agreed
to sell their claims to Shandong Heavy.
The deal will see the yachtmaker's debts reduced from 685
million euros ($876.32 million) to 116 million euros, while it
receives 180 million euros in additional funding, FT said.