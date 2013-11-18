BRIEF-China's Jinjing Science, U.S. PPG to cooperate on energy-saving products

BRIEF-PriceSmart Q2 earnings per share $0.90
* PriceSmart announces second quarter results of operations and march sales
Nov 18 Shandong Jinjing Science and Technology Stock Co Ltd
* Says in agreement with U.S.-based PPG Industries to cooperate on energy-saving products
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage:
* PriceSmart announces second quarter results of operations and march sales
WASHINGTON, April 6 A federal judge in Detroit said on Thursday he plans to name former FBI director Robert Mueller to oversee nearly $1 billion in Takata Corp restitution funds as part of a U.S. Justice Department settlement.
* Cub Energy Inc - Appointment of Kerry Kendrick as Chief Operating Officer