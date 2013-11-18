版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 18日 星期一 11:48 BJT

BRIEF-China's Jinjing Science, U.S. PPG to cooperate on energy-saving products

Nov 18 Shandong Jinjing Science and Technology Stock Co Ltd

* Says in agreement with U.S.-based PPG Industries to cooperate on energy-saving products

