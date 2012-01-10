版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 10日 星期二 14:12 BJT

Shandong Heavy says to list yachtmaker Ferretti in future

HONG KONG Jan 10 Machinery maker Shandong Heavy Industry Group will seek a separate listing for Italian yachtmaker Ferretti Group at an appropriate time, the chairman of the Chinese company, Tan Xuguan, said on Tuesday without giving details.

Shandong Heavy Industry, the ultimate parent of diesel engine maker Weichai Power Co Ltd , on Tuesday sealed a deal to take a 75 percent stake in debt-laden Ferretti, the latest in a series of Chinese acquisitions of European brands.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐