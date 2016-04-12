China's Shanghai Jahwa in talks to buy Tommee Tippee -Sky News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as post-election winners lag
NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with financials, transports and other big post-election gainers losing ground as earnings season kicks into gear.
April 12 Chinese chemical products maker Shanghai Jahwa United Co is in advanced talks to buy Tommee Tippee, which manufactures baby products, for close to 300 million pounds ($428 million), Sky News reported on Tuesday.
The Chinese company is looking to strike a deal with private equity firm 3i Group, the owner of Mayborn Group which controls the Tommee Tippee brand, Sky News said, citing unnamed sources. (bit.ly/1SdGBJQ)
It said the deal could be announced as soon as this week, although it could be delayed or not even materialise.
Sky News reported in September that 3i Group planned a strategic review of Mayborn Group, putting it up for sale and valuing it at roughly 275 million pounds.(bit.ly/1IKXxvR)
3i Group and Shanghai Jahwa were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7009 pounds) (Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with financials, transports and other big post-election gainers losing ground as earnings season kicks into gear.
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 The heads of some of the world's biggest oil firms and automakers agreed on Tuesday to push for broader global use and bigger investments in using hydrogen to help reduce emissions and arrest global warming.