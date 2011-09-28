UPDATE 3-China authorities under fire after Shanghai subway train crash

* State newspaper criticises China's city management as
backward
* Public backlash with the government over incident rising
* Shares of Shanghai subway owner fall 5 pct
By Royston Chan and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Chinese authorities came under
fire on Wednesday after the worst subway train accident in 42
years raised fresh concerns that the world's second biggest
economy was sacrificing safety in the rush to develop.
The operator of Shanghai's subway line 10 said that human
error played a role in the crash, in which 270 people were
injured, 20 of them critically, the official Xinhua news agency
said, citing a company statement.
"According to an initial investigation, a sudden loss of
power caused the signal system to fail, forcing the trains to be
operated manually," Xinhua said.
"Personnel failed to follow relevant management rules, which
led to the accident," the report added, without elaborating.
The accident came just two months after a deadly collision
between two high-speed overland trains in Wenzhou set off a wave
of criticism of China's ambitious rail building plans.
That crash promoted the government to suspend new railway
project approvals and launch safety checks on existing
equipment.
The Global Times newspaper, owned by Communist Party
mouthpiece People's Daily, called the managers of China's cities
"backward" and said that increasing speed should not come at a
cost to public safety.
"The tragedies in Wenzhou and Shanghai keep reminding people
that China cannot afford failure," it wrote in an editorial.
"Shanghai has already had the appearance of a developed
city, but accidents such as the subway collision and the
Shanghai fire last November (in which 53 people died) reveal
that it is still a developing city at its core."
The Shanghai government and an outside
investigative team were examining the crash near the well-known
Yu Yuan garden which occurred after the failure of the signal
system forced staff to direct trains by telephone.
Concern over the accident pushed Chinese
rail-related stocks down.
PUBLIC BACKLASH
Chinese Internet users took to the popular Twitter-like
microblogging website Weibo to criticise the government for its
breakneck plans for rapid development and for sacrificing public
safety.
"This is one wave after another. Everybody should learn
self-rescue methods because that's what it takes to survive in
this country," said a user called Long Maoer 88.
"What happened in Shanghai tells us that the government has
not served its people whole-heartedly and can't even learn from
mistakes."
Other Internet users demanded to know why the government had
not published its investigation report about the high-speed
train crash in late July that killed 40 people.
"The Shanghai metro has rear-ended, look at how the lives of
the ordinary people are a joke," said a user called 'The Miracle
of energetic mindfulness'. "Why is it that we still don't have
the truth of the high-speed train crash. What else is there to
hide?"
The accident in July prompted the government to announce
that it would suspend new railway project approvals and launch
safety checks on existing equipment to address public concern
following that crash.
Parts of Line 10 on which the accident occurred were closed
on Wednesday but other lines were operating normally.
Shanghai has 11 lines running on more than 400 km of track,
as well as a maglev link to its main international airport.
Official news agency Xinhua said the signal systems used on
the line were made by Casco Signal Ltd, a joint venture between
China Railway Signal and Communication Corp and French power and
transport engineering group Alstom .
Casco also supplied systems on the railway line where two
high-speed trains crashed in July, killing 40 people, Xinhua
added.
Rail-related Chinese stocks closed weaker after
the accident.
Shanghai Electric , a maker of industrial
equipment, dropped 1.7 percent. CSR Corp Ltd
, a producer of railway transportation
equipment, lost 1.7 percent in Shanghai, but slumped more than 5
percent in Hong Kong.
The Wenzhou crash notwithstanding, China has unveiled a hugh
push to develop not only high-speed railways, but also subway
systems for dozens of cities as it looks for ways to ease
traffic jams and build greener mass transit systems.
Beijing plans 2.8 trillion yuan in investment in the railway
sector in the current five-year plan to 2015. While nominally
large, that amount is actually only a fraction of China's
overall investment goals.
