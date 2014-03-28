版本:
BRIEF-Shanghai CIMIC signs contract with Disney to use Disney's brand for its tile products

March 28 Shanghai CIMIC Holdings Co Ltd

* Says signs contract with Disney on using Disney's brand for its products

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dap97v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
