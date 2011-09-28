Shanghai Pudong Dev Bank to sell 18.4 bln yuan worth of bonds-sources

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Shanghai Pudong Development Bank , partly owned by Citigroup Inc , plans to raise 18.4 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) by selling subordinated bonds next month to replenish capital, two sources with knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Wednesday.

Pudong Development Bank will start bookbuilding for the issuance on Oct. 11, one of the sources said.

The Shanghai-based lender has hired Citic Securities Co and Guotai Junan Securities Co to arrange the issuance, which is part of the bank's previously announced plan to sell up to 50 billion yuan worth of bonds between 2011 and 2013, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication has reported.

($1 = 6.399 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Ying Ran; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)