Shanghai Pudong Dev Bank to sell 18.4 bln yuan worth of bonds-sources

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Shanghai Pudong Development
Bank , partly owned by Citigroup Inc , plans to
raise 18.4 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) by selling subordinated
bonds next month to replenish capital, two sources with
knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Wednesday.
Pudong Development Bank will start bookbuilding for the
issuance on Oct. 11, one of the sources said.
The Shanghai-based lender has hired Citic Securities Co
and Guotai Junan Securities Co to arrange the
issuance, which is part of the bank's previously announced plan
to sell up to 50 billion yuan worth of bonds between 2011 and
2013, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication has reported.
($1 = 6.399 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Ying Ran; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)