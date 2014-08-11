COLUMN-Violence or vaccines: Which path for U.S. in Africa?

(Michael Shank is associate director for legislative affairs at
By Michael Shank
Aug 11 Africa is the new frontier for the U.S.
Defense Department. The Pentagon has applied counterterrorism
tactics throughout the Middle East and, to a lesser extent,
Central and South Asia. Now it is monitoring the African
continent for counterterrorism initiatives. It staged more than
546 military exercises on the continent last year, a 217 percent
increase since 2008, and is now involved in nearly 50 African
countries.
U.S. military and police aid to all Africa this year totaled
nearly $1.8 billion, with additional arms sales surpassing $800
million. In terms of ensuring Africa's safety and security,
however, the return on this investment is questionable.
What if, for example, that money was instead spent
eradicating pervasive viruses that are undermining Africa's
future? Yellow fever vaccination doses cost less than $1.00 and
Hepatitis B vaccination doses cost 25 cents or less. These
viruses, and their deadly bedfellows like Ebola, are the real
threats terrorizing African communities - and more deserving of
U.S. defense dollars.
The Pentagon's serious ramp-up in funds and focus is an
apparent response to the rise of groups like Boko Haram in
Nigeria, Al-Shabaab in Somalia and the various insurgencies
throughout Mali, Libya and Uganda. Yet the heavy U.S. military
footprint is doing little to address the pressing socioeconomic
needs of impoverished people in the Horn of Africa or
politically and economically marginalized communities in West
Africa.
The violence in these countries - from Nigeria in the west
to Somalia in the east - is getting worse, despite increasing
U.S. drone strikes, airstrikes, military advisers, joint special
operations and other counterterrorism tactics. Relying on hard
power in Africa does not address the root causes behind the many
extremist groups.
Consider Somalia. U.S. military and police aid to this
war-torn country totals more than $72 million this year, which
includes weapons acquisitions, military training and tactical
support on the ground. Yet in Mogadishu, where I visited last
year, Al-Shabaab reportedly recruits unemployed youth with
little more than $20 and a cell phone.
In a country where one in five Somali children dies before
age 5, we can and must do better -- especially given the
entirely preventable famine that killed 250,000 Somalis in
2010-2012. If we care about curtailing recruitment by extremists
on the Horn of Africa, we need to offer better alternatives with
sustainable livelihoods.
Cameroon is another example. When I was a U.S. congressional
staffer in 2011, we helped the Cameroon government launch an
anti-malaria campaign. We delivered insecticide-treated mosquito
nets that cost roughly $10 per bed. In 2014, U.S. military and
police aid to Cameroon came to nearly $1.5 million, along with
at least $7 million in arms sales. Combined, the total $8.5
million could have bought 850,000 bed nets. If it's about saving
lives in Cameroon, the answer is more likely found in bed nets
than bombs.
Going forward, the African continent will need to work with
the international community to counter security threats facing
each country, whether food-, water- or resource-related, or
problems with nonstate actors. The question is how.
A worker looks for holes in mosquito netting at A to Z
Textile Mills in Arusha, TanzaniaMore big-business engagement by
multinationals like Coca-Cola (which pledged to invest $5
billion in Africa over six years) and Marriott Hotels, as
President Barack Obama promised Tuesday in Washington at the
U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, won't directly or immediately help
the impoverished and unemployed on the streets of Mogadishu or
the marginalized in northern Nigeria.
Africa-centric agendas, however, require longer game plans,
with development strategies that are locally owned, locally
administered and sustainably funded. The quick fix of a drone
strike will likely only increase the continent's instability.
The same applies to the quick fix of top-down corporate funding
or aid relief. The real terror on the continent remains the
elusiveness of a sustainable, grass-roots development agenda
that is genuinely inclusive.
That should be Washington's focus. It's time to stop looking
at Africa through the barrel of a gun.
