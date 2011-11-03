UPDATE 1-Shanks H1 profit up, names new CEO

* Names Peter Dilnot as new CEO

* H1 underlying pretax profit 20 pct to 20.8 mln stg

* Revenue up 11 pct to 398 mln stg

* Interim dividend up 10 pct to 1.1p (Adds details)

LONDON, Nov 3 British waste management firm Shanks Group Plc named Peter Dilnot as its new Chief Executive on Thursday and posted a 20 percent rise in half-year profit helped by growth across most of its markets.

Shanks, which also operates in the Netherlands, Belgium and Canada, said underlying pretax profit for the six months to September 30 was 20.8 million pounds ($33 million) on revenue up 11 percent to 398 million pounds.

The company also announced that Dilnot would replace the already departed Tom Drury as CEO as of February 1.

Dilnot, 42, will join from New York listed Industrial and healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp where he is currently among other things President of Danaher Middle East.

FTSE 250-listed Shanks said that revenues in its Netherlands business, which makes over half of group sales, were up 10 percent and added that it had increased margins on existing contracts across its markets.

"These are good results which demonstrate our ability to deliver continued growth of revenues and profits against a challenging macro-economic background," acting CEO Chris Surch said in a statement, adding that the firm remained on track to meet its full-year expectations.

Shares in Shanks, which upped its dividend by 10 percent to 1.1 pence, closed at 108 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at around 425 million pounds.

($1 = 0.626 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Sarah Young)