Shari Redstone refused to sell stake in media empire - WSJ

BRIEF-Union Pacific reports Q4 earnings per share $1.39
* Union Pacific reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Dec 21 Shari Redstone refused an offer from her media mogul father Sumner to sell her 20 percent stake in the holding company that controls Viacom Inc and CBS Corp for $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The offer made in November 2014 would have required Shari to give up her right to become chairman of the two companies upon the death of her father, now 92, the Journal reported, citing documents and people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/22kOW0B)
CBS declined to comment, while Viacom did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Union Pacific reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S