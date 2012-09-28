版本:
2012年 9月 28日

Sharp secures $4.6 bln loan to stay afloat

TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Sharp Corp said on Friday that it secured a syndicated loan agreement worth 360 billion yen ($4.6 billion)with main lenders Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, to cover operating costs until the end of June next year.

The struggling TV maker and supplier of liquid crystal displays to Apple Inc has been in talks with its banks to secure funds for survival in exchange for drastic cost cuts, including selling overseas TV assembly plants and shuttering solar panel operations abroad.

