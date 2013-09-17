UPDATE 1-Sharp issuing up to 450 million new shares in $1.7 bln fundraising-sources

* Sharp to raise 150 bln yen through public share
offering-sources
* Sharp to garner 20 bln yen through third-party
offer-sources
* Sharp to report first-half profit of 30 bln yen-media
Sept 17 Japan's Sharp Corp plans to
issue up to 450 million new shares in a public offering as part
of a plan to raise $1.7 billion that the company's board will
approve this week, two people with knowledge of the discussions
said on Tuesday.
The cash injection would further stabilize finances at the
company, which a year ago averted failure through a bank
bailout.
Investors in the Osaka-based maker of display panels for
Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad worry however, that
price-sapping competition from LCD screen makers in China and
elsewhere will could still derail Sharp's turnaround.
The latest capital raising will include about 150 billion
yen ($1.52 billion) through a public share offering and about 20
billion yen from a third-party allotment. The third-party share
placement would be made to companies with deep ties to Sharp,
including Lixil Group, Makita Corp and Denso
Corp, according to the sources, who spoke on condition
they were not identified.
In addition to using the funds to invest in its business,
Sharp faces a shortfall in its corporate pension plan, part of
which it may need to cover in the near term. Total unfunded
liabilities were 120 billion yen at the end of March, Sharp has
said.
Sharp officials did not comment on the plan to raise cash.
The company will probably report an operating profit of
about 30 billion yen for the six month ending Sept. 30, double
what it earlier forecast, after a 168 billion yen loss a year
earlier, the Nikkei business daily reported, without saying
where it obtained the information.
Sharp last year posted a 545 billion yen net loss, pushing
its capital below 6 percent of equity, far short of the 20
percent ratio widely seen as a financial-stability threshold for
manufacturers.