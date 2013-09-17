Sharp to issue up to 450 million new shares in offering-sources

Sept 17 Japan's Sharp Corp plans to issue up to 450 million new shares in a public offering, part of a plan to raise capital that is set to be approved by the company's board early this week, people with knowledge of the discussions said on Tuesday.

The Osaka-based company, which supplies display panels for Apple Inc's iPhone, plans to raise up to $1.7 billion in order to shore up its finances, sources have said.

That will include raising about 150 billion yen ($1.52 billion) through a public share offering and about 20 billion yen through a third-party allotment. The third-party share placement would be made to companies that have deep business ties to Sharp, including Lixil Group, Makita Corp and Denso Corp, according to the sources.

Sharp had no immediate comment.