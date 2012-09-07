版本:
中国
2012年 9月 7日

Sharp says has contingency plan if Hon Hai investment talks fail

OSAKA, Sept 7 Sharp Corp has a contingency plan if it fails to agree with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd for the Taiwanese company to become its biggest shareholder, Tetsuo Onishi, chief financial officer of the Japanese firm, said without giving details.

Sharp's business would not be greatly impacted if the deal fails to go through, Onishi said at a press briefing in Osaka on Friday.

Sharp's president, Takashi Okuda, and Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou had yet to reschedule a meeting to discuss the agreement after Gou cancelled a meeting in Japan last week.

"If the timing works we would like to set a meeting between the two in Japan or Taiwan," Onishi said.

