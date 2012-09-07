Sharp says has contingency plan if Hon Hai investment talks fail

OSAKA, Sept 7 Sharp Corp has a
contingency plan if it fails to agree with Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd for the Taiwanese company to become its
biggest shareholder, Tetsuo Onishi, chief financial officer of
the Japanese firm, said without giving details.
Sharp's business would not be greatly impacted if the deal
fails to go through, Onishi said at a press briefing in Osaka on
Friday.
Sharp's president, Takashi Okuda, and Hon Hai Chairman Terry
Gou had yet to reschedule a meeting to discuss the agreement
after Gou cancelled a meeting in Japan last week.
"If the timing works we would like to set a meeting between
the two in Japan or Taiwan," Onishi said.