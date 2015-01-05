Sharp promises 'reasonable price' for new, ultra-HD TVs

LAS VEGAS Jan 5 Sharp aims to sell its latest,
super high-definition TVs later this year at a "reasonable
price," a senior executive said, as the company tries to stay
ahead of other consumer electronics makers offering 4K TVs.
Sharp unveiled new high-resolution TVs, tentatively named
"Beyond 4K" at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas
on Monday. The TV screens will have 66 million sub pixels, or 42
million more than standard 4K TVs.
Currently, popular 4K TVs offer four times the resolution of
standard high-definition TVs, and are made by companies
including Panasonic and South Korea's LG Electronics
.
Shigeaki Mizushima, Sharp's chief technology officer and
executive vice president, said consumers were already starting
to look for better quality in high-end TVs. Sharp aims to begin
selling the Beyond 4K TVs in the first half of the fiscal year
starting in April.
"We would like to offer it at a reasonable price," Mizushima
told a media roundtable on the sidelines of CES. "We're hoping
for early fiscal 2015, the first half."
He said that Sharp had not decided on details of the launch
and that the price would be above the existing range of 4K TVs,
but possibly below 1 million yen ($8,366). Sharp's 70-inch 4K
Aquos TVs currently sell for around $3,000.
"We want to position it at a premium position compared with
4Ks," Mizushima said.
Sharp aims to focus on growing profitability rather than
sales volumes alone, he said, noting that investing in
cutting-edge technology was crucial in securing higher margins
in the long run.
But he said Sharp would steer clear of one emerging trend
seen among rivals at CES: curved-screen TVs.
"It's not that we can't do curved," Mizushima said. "We
could if we wanted. But what is the value in that?"
(1 Japanese yen = $0.0084)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Leslie Adler)