公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 14日 星期二 16:40 BJT

Sharp aims for $1.47 bln operating profit by March 2016

TOKYO May 14 Sharp Corp said it will aim for an operating profit of 150 billion yen ($1.47 billion) in the year through March 2016 as part of a three-year revival plan that the struggling Japanese display maker unveiled on Tuesday.

Sharp will "aggressively utilise alliances" to bolster profitability, Kozo Takahashi, who on Tuesday was named as Sharp's next president, said at a news briefing in Tokyo.
