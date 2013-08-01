Japan's Sharp ekes out surprise Q1 profit on road to recovery

TOKYO Aug 1 Japan's Sharp Corp eked
out an operating profit in the first quarter, an unexpectedly
early turnaround from last year's loss as brisk sales of solar
panels and a weak yen propelled it towards a recovery that it
must achieve to satisfy creditors.
The panel display maker on Thursday posted a 3.01 billion
yen ($30.60 million) profit for the April-June quarter,
outperforming the average expectation for a 2.67 billion yen
loss by three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sharp kept its operating profit forecast for the year to
March 2014 unchanged at 80 billion yen, compared with an average
expectation of 58.2 billion yen from 15 analysts. Its $4.6
billion rescue by banks last year is contingent upon Sharp
posting both an operating and net profit for the full year.
Sharp, which supplies screens to Apple Inc, is
widely expected to raise around $1 billion through share sales
by the end of September, including a public share offering as
well as third party placements to business partners.
The funds would shore up Sharp's battered finances, after
last year's 545 billion yen net loss helped to push its equity
ratio down to 6 percent as of March, well below the 20 percent
level widely seen as a threshold for financial stability.
The company has already received investments from Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and Qualcomm Inc.