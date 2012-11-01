Sharp forecasts bigger full-year operating loss

TOKYO Nov 1 Japan's Sharp Corp, the struggling maker of Aquos TVs, increased its full-year operating loss forecast to 155 billion yen ($1.94 billion) from a previous 100 billion yen loss forecast.

At a net level, Sharp slashed its full-year loss forecast to 450 billion yen from a previous forecast of 250 billion yen.

Sharp said, however, it expects to post an operating profit in the current October-March second half, after losing 168.9 billion yen ($2.11 billion) in the first half year - a target that will allow its banks to justify a $4.6 billion bailout of the TV maker.

Sharp reported a July-September operating loss of 74.8 billion yen, down from a 30.1 billion yen profit a year ago, as it booked a $1.1 billion charge for a restructuring it has promised in return for bank loans to keep it going.

The average forecast by five analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S was for a quarterly operating loss of 50.4 billion yen.