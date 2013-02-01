Sharp rebounds to Q3 profit, holds full-year forecast

TOKYO Feb 1 Sharp Corp rebounded to a
third-quarter operating profit on Friday, improving the
bailed-out consumer electroncs maker's chances of convincing
lenders and shareholders that it is a viable company.
In the three months to Dec. 31, Sharp posted an operating
profit of 2.6 billion yen ($28.5 million), compared with a loss
of 24.4 billion yen a year ago. The result was ahead of an
average 230 million yen loss estimated by seven analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The maker of Aquos TVs stuck with its forecast for a
full-year operating loss of 155 billion yen compared with an
average 152 billion yen loss expected by 19 analysts.
Sharp in October secured a $4.4 billion bailout from banks
but had to mortgage its offices and factories in Japan to secure
the loans. It also pledged to trim its workforce by 10,000
people and sell off assets.