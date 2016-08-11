Foxconn clears China's anti-monopoly review for $3.8 bln deal with Sharp

TOKYO Aug 11 Taiwan's Foxconn said on
Thursday China's anti-monopoly authorities approved its
acquisition of Japan's Sharp Corp, paving the way for
the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer to seal a
$3.8 billion deal.
With all necessary regulatory reviews complete, Foxconn and
Sharp "will now move to complete the transaction in accordance
with our agreement as soon as possible," the Taiwanese company
said in a statement.
Seeking control of Sharp's advanced panel technology and to
strengthen its position with major client Apple Inc,
Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, plans
to spend 388.8 billion yen ($3.84 billion) to take a two-thirds
stake in Sharp.
Foxconn was unable to complete the acquisition in June as
planned due to the prolonged Chinese antitrust review, raising
fears among investors that the deal might fail and sending Sharp
shares briefly below the planned acquisition price of 88 yen.
($1 = 101.3300 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, editing by David Evans)