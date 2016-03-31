Foxconn's $3.5 bln bet to keep up with Apple

* Sharp has OLED technology, but not yet in commercial prodn
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, March 31 With its acquisition of Japan's
Sharp Corp, Foxconn aims to gain access to promising
technology for high-end OLED screens likely to be used in future
devices from Apple Inc, the electronics assembler's
biggest customer.
But even with Foxconn's backing, Sharp faces a tough
challenge to catch up with rivals already looking ahead to more
advanced display panels such as 'foldables'.
And industry experts also say Chinese display makers such as
BOE Technology Group and Tianma Microelectronics
are, in turn, fast catching up on OLED, or organic
light emitting diode, technology.
Foxconn - formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
- already has a range of flat screen businesses, and
the addition of Sharp, which supplies screens for iPhones, will
make it the world's top liquid crystal display (LCD) panel
maker.
While loss-making Sharp owns core technologies required to
produce OLED, it has never commercially produced it, and there
are risks that others may be faster and nimbler.
"By the time Sharp ramps up OLED, Chinese panel players may
have caught up, which means it's not just Hon Hai in this game,"
said Vincent Chen, analyst at Yuanta Investment Consulting in
Taipei. "Hon Hai's investment risk with the Sharp deal is
relatively bigger."
CHASING SAMSUNG
For now, Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics
, has a near monopoly in manufacturing smartphone
OLED, with others jockeying for position to be able to supply
Apple which is widely expected to use OLED displays in its
iPhones from as early as next year.
LG Display, which produces OLED screens for
televisions, is moving into smartphones and could boost capacity
for the smaller-sized panels through a 10 trillion won ($8.8
billion) plant due to start production in the first half of
2018.
Sharp plans to spend 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) to start
mass production of OLED around the same time, with output of 90
million 5.5-inch smartphone screens by 2019 - around a third of
Samsung Display's OLED smartphone panel shipments - analysts
say. Japan Display Inc also plans to start mass
production in 2018.
In comments to Reuters, LG Display said it expected only a
limited impact on its business from the Foxconn/Sharp deal.
"However, given the technological prowess Sharp used to have, LG
Display will ... not dismiss possible competitive situations."
Samsung Display declined to comment on its investment plans
or on Foxconn's OLED plans.
All this should be welcome news for Apple as it will broaden
the supplier base, with the OLED market seen growing 16 percent
a year to $44 billion by 2020, according to a Markets and
Markets report.
But new entrants will have to source chemicals and equipment
which are often hard to acquire, and margins may be less than
hoped for as the initial production stage is typically low
yield.
"By the time new entrants arrive en masse, they'll be mainly
churning out what Samsung's manufacturing now, while Samsung may
have shifted to more advanced panels like foldable screens,"
said Lee Sang-un, analyst at Yuanta Securities in Seoul.
"Samsung will still have that first-mover advantage."
COSTLY INVESTMENT
Apple's switch to OLED from LCD, or liquid crystal display,
will require the supply chain to spend around $9 billion just
for iPhones, according to research firm Cowen and Co.
By 2019, that investment may almost double to around $16
billion to supply all the estimated 815 million smartphones
using OLED - around 43 percent of all smartphones.
OLED is seen as an ideal display for wearable devices such
as virtual reality headsets and smartwatches, given its high
resolution, flexibility, brightness and quick response time.
But the next-generation technology remains a risky bet in an
industry where smartphone demand is slowing and margins are
thin. Billions of dollars are likely to be spent on building
production lines that yield no profit for several years.
"For some LCD panel manufacturers, OLED production may be
too much of an investment, especially when that may result in
increased competition against their own LCD products," said Eric
Chiou, a researcher at TrendForce.
"Producing OLED panels means taking on an enormous
amortization cost ... and there may be a long interim period
before seeing profits."
