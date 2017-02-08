Japan's Sharp may begin construction on $7 bln U.S. plant before June 30 -source

BRIEF-Dealnet Capital reports qtrly gross profit of $4.2 mln
* Dealnet Capital Corp qtrly net book value of past due accounts declined 30% to 5.4% of portfolio from 9.5% of portfolio at end of previous quarter
TOKYO Feb 8 Japanese display maker Sharp Corp may start building a $7 billion plant in the United States before June 30, taking the lead on a project initially considered by its Taiwanese parent Foxconn, a person with knowledge of the plan said.
The decision by Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, to give Sharp the lead on the project comes as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prepares to travel to the United States to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.
In a package expected to please Trump, Abe will unveil investments to create as many as 700,000 U.S. jobs, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier.
A spokesman for Sharp said no decision on the plant had been made. The person with knowledge of the plan was not authorised to speak to the media and so declined to be identified. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Tim Kelly)
* Dealnet Capital Corp qtrly net book value of past due accounts declined 30% to 5.4% of portfolio from 9.5% of portfolio at end of previous quarter
* Razor Energy Corp. announces closing of previously announced strategic light oil asset acquisition and updated 2017 corporate budget and guidance
* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to C$3.821 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: