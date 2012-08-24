Hon Hai's Gou to visit Sharp plant in Japan next week-source

TOKYO Aug 24 Hon Hai Precision Industry Chairman Terry Gou will travel to Japan next week and visit Sharp's Sakai LCD TV panel plant in Osaka in western Japan on Thursday, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

A Taiwanese delegation of businessmen and bureaucrats is slated to arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday and travel to Osaka on Thursday, an official at the Taiwanese government's de facto embassy in Japan confirmed.

Gou will visit the Sakai plant, in which he bought a 46.5 percent stake, along with other members of the group, the source told Reuters on condition he not be named.

The visit comes as Hon Hai seeks to revise the terms of a March agreement for it to buy a 10 percent stake in Sharp for 67 billion yen ($854.81 million), which values the Japanese company's shares at 550 yen. A slump in Sharp's stock on widening losses prompted Hon Hai to seek a better deal.

Sharp needs the capital injection from Hon Hai as it looks for cash to repay as much as 350 billion yen in short-term debt and a 200 billion yen convertible bond that matures in September next year. The Japanese company is also mulling the sale of a TV assembly plant in China and another in Mexico to the Taiwanese company.