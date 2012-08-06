CORRECTED-Sharp's options narrowing to future as Hon Hai parts maker

(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for Sharp in paragraph 1)
TOKYO Aug 6 Japan's cash-strapped Sharp Corp
may end up with only one option to survive - dump its
consumer business and submit to a future as a component supplier
to its Taiwanese partner Hon Hai Precision Industries.
In the wake of a deteriorating earnings outlook and ratings
downgrades, investors have begun questioning the viability of
100-year-old Sharp, which on Monday was still insisting Hon Hai
honour a money-losing deal to take an equity stake in the firm.
Sharp's shares have lost nearly three-quarters of their
value since the start of the year, while the cost of insuring
its debt against default has been widening since February.
The struggling pioneer of LCD televisions is relying for
backing on its main banks, Mizuho Financial Group and
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.
In return for help, a banking source told Reuters those
lenders may insist on closer ties to Hon Hai and the sale of
non-LCD business to raise cash.
Sharp's refinancing clock is counting down. A 200 billion
yen ($2.54 billion) convertible bond matures in September next
year, but Sharp, with debt totalling 1.25 trillion yen,
including 360 billion yen of short-term commercial paper, may
need to raise cash earlier.
A net loss of 138 billion yen in the three months ended June
30 eroded Sharp's equity ratio to 18.7 percent, below the 20
percent threshold generally considered to be healthy.
Sharp before revealing expanded losses on Thursday, had been
relying on a cash injection of 66 billion yen from Hon Hai, the
flagship of Taiwan's Foxconn Group, in return for giving it a 10
percent stake. The deal was agreed in March but has not yet been
paid.
However, a share slump that in the past two days has seen
Sharp's stock drop to below 190 yen means Hon Hai is no longer
prepared to honour a deal that values Sharp shares at 550 yen
apiece. At Sharp's current market value a 66 billion yen
investment could buy Hon Hai a third of its stock.
In a statement on Friday, Hon Hai said that Sharp had
already released it from the terms of the deal "due to the
volatility of Sharp Corporation's share price". The Japanese
company responded on Monday by insisting that it expected the
Taiwanese firm to fulfil the original terms.
"We haven't agreed to that," Sharp spokeswoman, Miyuki
Nakayama, said, when asked about Hon Hai's statement.
Still, the choice for Sharp is to accept less money or agree
a bigger stake for its fellow Apple supplier - and with
it greater management say that may urge it to close down its TV
assembly plants and sell off its solar panel and appliance
units.
Sharp's shares on Monday were trading 4.7 percent lower
after slumping almost 30 percent to their lowest closing level
since 1976 on Friday.
($1 = 78.5950 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Reiji Murai and Tim Kelly; Editing by Alex
Richardson)