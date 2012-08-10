UPDATE 2-Hon Hai, Sharp say tie-up talks ongoing, statement at later date

* Two firms working on "better version" of March deal - Hon
Hai
* Will announce result of talks at later date - Sharp
* Sharp shares up 9.4 pct
TAIPEI, Aug 10 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry said a planned joint statement about a
renegotiated tie-up plan with struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp
Corp would likely be delayed until late this month to
accommodate Japan's holiday season.
Hon Hai, the world's leading contract electronics
manufacturer and a key supplier to Apple Inc, agreed in
March to buy around a tenth of Sharp for $844 million, or 550
yen per share, as part of a tie-up in liquid crystal display
(LCD) production. Sharp shares have since tumbled to around 190
yen, and Hon Hai has been keen to re-set the terms of the deal.
The two companies are working to reach a consensus on "a
better version" of the March agreement, Hon Hai spokesman Simon
Hsing told Reuters on Friday. He declined to give details of any
announcement. Hsing had previously said a joint statement was
expected this week.
"We have a mutual understanding and the joint release is a
work in process. I understand that Japan has a summer break
starting next week so it'll be a better time after," he said.
Hon Hai chairman and founder Terry Gou has pushed for the
Sharp deal to tap the Japanese firm's panel manufacturing
expertise. As part of the original agreement, Gou also took a
stake in a Sharp LCD plant in Japan, saying the facility's
advanced technology was better than rival Samsung Electronics'
. For loss-making Sharp - whose bankers are said to
be keen to drive a deeper restructuring - the tie-up with Hon
Hai would bring cash and help it use idle production capacity.
Last Friday, Hon Hai said Sharp had effectively released it
from the terms of the March deal, prompting the talks to
renegotiate a deal, with Hon Hai looking to pay less per share
or take a bigger stake in Sharp.
Sharp spokeswoman Miyuki Nakayama said on Friday that Sharp
still considers the March agreement to be in place, though she
conceded that talks with Hon Hai were ongoing - the first
indication the Japanese company has given that it is discussing
revised terms.
"Sharp and Hon Hai have been negotiating over various
issues. We will make an announcement when things have been
decided," she said.
Taiwan's government, which vets all outbound investment by
Taiwanese firms, on Thursday sought more details from Hon Hai on
its planned injection into Sharp, suggesting it may be paying
too much. It returned Hon Hai's investment application to the
company asking for more detail.
Hsing said Hon Hai would work on re-submitting the
application after a joint statement, "because it will be a new
situation." He denied market talk that Hon Hai would pursue its
investment in Sharp at a new price of 207 yen per share.
"No new agreement has been reached," he said.
In Tokyo, Sharp shares rose 9.4 percent, spiking higher late
in the session, to close at 209 yen. It was the stock's biggest
one-day jump since late-March when Hon Hai struck its initial
550 yen per share investment deal.