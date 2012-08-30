Hon Hai Exec: Sharp talks focus on raising earnings

BRIEF-FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAKAI, Japan Aug 30 Hon Hai Precision Industry wants to conclude talks with Sharp Corp on a possible investment as soon as possible and a focal point is how to improve Sharp's earnings, a senior executive of the Taiwanese company said on Thursday.
"Our Alliance with Sharp will raise our profile and help us as a supplier to Apple," the Hon Hai executive said at a news conference in Sakai, western Japan, following a visit by a delegation of Taiwanese businessmen and politicians to a TV panel plant that Hon Hai jointly owns with Sharp.
CAIRO, March 1 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr al-Garhy will propose a stamp duty on stock market transactions on buyers and sellers starting at 1.25 Egyptian pounds ($0.0774) per 1,000 to the government next week, he told Reuters on Wednesday.
DETROIT, March 1 February U.S. auto sales, an indicator of consumer spending, fell slightly even as automakers stepped up discounting to sustain sales, major manufacturers reported on Wednesday.