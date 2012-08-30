Hon Hai Exec: Sharp talks focus on raising earnings

SAKAI, Japan Aug 30 Hon Hai Precision Industry wants to conclude talks with Sharp Corp on a possible investment as soon as possible and a focal point is how to improve Sharp's earnings, a senior executive of the Taiwanese company said on Thursday.

"Our Alliance with Sharp will raise our profile and help us as a supplier to Apple," the Hon Hai executive said at a news conference in Sakai, western Japan, following a visit by a delegation of Taiwanese businessmen and politicians to a TV panel plant that Hon Hai jointly owns with Sharp.