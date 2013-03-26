Deadline for Hon Hai to invest in Sharp lapses with no deal

TOKYO, March 26 The deadline for Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co to buy a stake in Sharp Corp
lapsed Tuesday without any deal, ending an agreement
forged last year that would have made the Taiwanese company the
biggest shareholder in the Japanese television maker.
Talks for Hon Hai to buy as much as a 9.9 percent stake
stalled after Sharp balked at its demand for a degree of
management control. Hon Hai also sought to lower the $708
million price tag after Sharp's shares slumped in the wake of
losses that prompted a bailout from its banks last year.
As talks with Hon Hai unravelled, Sharp concluded smaller
investment deals with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
Qualcomm Inc. It may also have to find other ways to
raise money to repay a $2.1 billion convertible bond due in
September.