Sharp plan to sell Nanjing plant to Hon Hai on hold -media

TOKYO Dec 27 Struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp's plan to sell its Nanjing plant in China to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd has been frozen as a result of a disagreement on price and other conditions, the Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun newspaper said on its website on Thursday.

Sharp is also having trouble sealing a deal to sell its Malaysian plant to Hon Hai, the paper said, without naming sources.

Sharp's talks with Hon Hai to renegotiate its investment in the Japanese firm have stalled in the past few months as Sharp's losses have grown.