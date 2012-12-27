Sharp plan to sell Nanjing plant to Hon Hai on hold -media

TOKYO Dec 27 Struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp
Corp's plan to sell its Nanjing plant in China to
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd has been
frozen as a result of a disagreement on price and other
conditions, the Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun newspaper said on its
website on Thursday.
Sharp is also having trouble sealing a deal to sell its
Malaysian plant to Hon Hai, the paper said, without naming
sources.
Sharp's talks with Hon Hai to renegotiate its investment in
the Japanese firm have stalled in the past few months as Sharp's
losses have grown.